LS polls 2019: Parties hire 'supporters' for Rs 200 a day to swell crowds in Karur

Parties transport the people thus hired in trucks and mini-trucks to event locations, where their work includes holding party flags, carrying placards, shouting slogans

Published: 08th April 2019 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo | Reuters)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: With elections barely 10 days away, political parties are hiring people in big numbers to participate in campaigns, rallies and public meetings, by paying them each an average of Rs 200 for a day, of which Rs 50 goes to middlemen who mobilise the crowds.

And some parties have introduced a "package system", in which people are hired to attend their election-related events for 10 days for Rs 2,500. Some others hire people for a week or two while others do it on a daily basis. The packages were introduced because there was a shortage for hireable people, sources said.

Political parties transport the people thus hired in trucks and mini-trucks to event locations, where their work includes holding party flags, carrying placards, shouting slogans and to applaud during and after leaders' and candidates' speeches.

The hires have to be punctual and stay back till programmes end. But some of them complain of delays in payments and accuse middlemen of pocketing huge commissions at their expense.

