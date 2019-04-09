Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK has slight edge over DMK in Tamil Nadu bypolls: Survey

Earlier surveys predicted that the DMK-Congress alliance would have an edge.

Published: 09th April 2019 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK flag (left) and DMK flag (right)

AIADMK flag (left) and DMK flag (right) | File Photos

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rajanayagam Institute of People Studies (RIPS), in its pre-poll survey has said it is a ‘neck-and-neck’ race between the two major alliances, each led by the AIADMK and the DMK, as far as the Lok Sabha elections are concerned while the AIADMK has a ‘slight edge’ over the DMK in the by-elections.  

The survey, taken across the State on April 1, says both alliances are standing on an equal strength and as such the number of constituencies that could be won by both could not be predicted.

When pointed out that the survey findings of RIPS went against the general perception given by some earlier surveys that the DMK-Congress alliance would win a majority of seats, Professor S Rajanayagam told Express, “This is the grassroot reality now.  The results of the Lok Sabha elections and by-elections depend on three important factors. First is the next-to-next contest; second is that in three to five constituencies, the AMMK is also a contender, making it a triangular contest. Third, the voters are expecting something ‘big’ to happen; that is, they are expecting something ‘huge’ from the candidates in the last few days ahead of elections.”

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“Significantly, a section of people don’t want to divulge their stance and those who say they would vote NOTA are likely to change their mind, depending on the kind of ‘satisfaction’ that these parties are going to give them. If there is no wave against the present governments at the Centre and in the State, the margin would be very narrow in many constituencies,” he added.

According to the survey, there is no guilty feeling among most of the electorate for receiving cash for vote. A large number (83.3%) said, “If the candidates offers money on volition they would not refuse to accept that.” Besides, most of them are also ready to receive money from all parties. Another significant aspect is that 65 per cent of voters polled for the survey said even if they receive money from multiple candidates, they would vote for a candidate whom they liked.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajanayagam Institute of People Studies AIADMK DMK Tamil Nadu bypolls 2019 Tamil Nadu elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp