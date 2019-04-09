AIADMK has slight edge over DMK in Tamil Nadu bypolls: Survey

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rajanayagam Institute of People Studies (RIPS), in its pre-poll survey has said it is a ‘neck-and-neck’ race between the two major alliances, each led by the AIADMK and the DMK, as far as the Lok Sabha elections are concerned while the AIADMK has a ‘slight edge’ over the DMK in the by-elections.

The survey, taken across the State on April 1, says both alliances are standing on an equal strength and as such the number of constituencies that could be won by both could not be predicted.

When pointed out that the survey findings of RIPS went against the general perception given by some earlier surveys that the DMK-Congress alliance would win a majority of seats, Professor S Rajanayagam told Express, “This is the grassroot reality now. The results of the Lok Sabha elections and by-elections depend on three important factors. First is the next-to-next contest; second is that in three to five constituencies, the AMMK is also a contender, making it a triangular contest. Third, the voters are expecting something ‘big’ to happen; that is, they are expecting something ‘huge’ from the candidates in the last few days ahead of elections.”

“Significantly, a section of people don’t want to divulge their stance and those who say they would vote NOTA are likely to change their mind, depending on the kind of ‘satisfaction’ that these parties are going to give them. If there is no wave against the present governments at the Centre and in the State, the margin would be very narrow in many constituencies,” he added.

According to the survey, there is no guilty feeling among most of the electorate for receiving cash for vote. A large number (83.3%) said, “If the candidates offers money on volition they would not refuse to accept that.” Besides, most of them are also ready to receive money from all parties. Another significant aspect is that 65 per cent of voters polled for the survey said even if they receive money from multiple candidates, they would vote for a candidate whom they liked.