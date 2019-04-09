Coimbatore rural police book MK Stalin for remarks on TN deputy speaker

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore rural police on Sunday booked DMK president MK Stalin on the charges of intentionally insulting, with an intent to breach peace, by allegedly speaking against Assembly deputy speaker Jayaraman and the AIADMK government during an election campaign in Coimbatore.

Based on a complaint received from a block development officer, who was attached to the flying squad, Pollachi police filed the case against MK Stalin under IPC sections 153, 171G, 505 and section 125 of Representation of People Act, 1951.

According to the police, the complainant, A Sugunadevi, lodged a complaint with the election official on Thursday last when Stalin was campaigning for DMK candidate at Pollachi.

She alleged that Stalin made a defamatory and a false speech against deputy speaker Jayaraman. He also reportedly mentioned that CM, Deputy Speaker and Minister SP Velumani had not dealt with the Pollachi sexual assault case honestly. Stalin’s speech dishonoured the entire legal process of inquiry, she alleged.