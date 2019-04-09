CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi for Wayanad choice

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: CPI’s general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy, while speaking to media persons in Tirupur on Monday on the sidelines of his party’s manifesto release event asked if Congress president Rahul Gandhi was anti-BJP or anti-communist as he was contesting from Wayanad Lok Sabha in Kerala.

Strongly attacking Rahul Gandhi, he said that it was a wrong decision to contest against Congress ally CPI from Wayanad. Similarly, Sudhakar Reddy hit out indirectly on DMK leader MK Stalin for proposing Rahul for prime minister candidature. “Even before the poll is conducted and the results are announced, some leaders are declaring Rahul as the next PM. We should wait until May 23 for the final results before judging something,” he added.

The CPI’s general secretary never spared the Election Commission of India by accusing the constitutional authority of allegedly acting prejudiced.Meanwhile, he alleged the postal voting system is being violated by Tamil Nadu Police Department. Reddy alleged, “The top level police officers are asking the personnel to return the forms without filling in the name of the political party which they are willing to cast their votes. The rest is taken care of by the top officers to manipulate the postal votes in favour of the ruling government.”

Criticising the BJP-led government as authoritarian, Sudhakar Reddy pleaded the people to consider a number of hardships faced during the NDA rule. Nearly 27 journalists were killed in the last five years, said Reddy adding that there was neither any inquiries nor a single accused has been punished.