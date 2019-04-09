Home States Tamil Nadu

Don’t indulge in personal attacks: Madras High Court tells EPS, Stalin

The court said that personal attacks should not be made to each other on the the murder and dacoity at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s property in Kodanad.

Published: 09th April 2019 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 04:19 AM

Stalin , Palaniswami

DMK chief Stalin (L), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has asked Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMK leader M K Stalin not to indulge in personal attacks on the issue relating to the murder and dacoity at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s property in Kodanad at public meetings.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan gave the advice when two petitions came up on Monday. Stalin’s counsel Kumaresan told the judge that his client had stopped speaking about the matter. On the other hand, it was only Palaniswami, who spoke ill about Stalin, he claimed.

