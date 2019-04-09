Don’t indulge in personal attacks: Madras High Court tells EPS, Stalin
The court said that personal attacks should not be made to each other on the the murder and dacoity at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s property in Kodanad.
CHENNAI: The Madras HC has asked Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMK leader M K Stalin not to indulge in personal attacks on the issue relating to the murder and dacoity at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s property in Kodanad at public meetings.
Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan gave the advice when two petitions came up on Monday. Stalin’s counsel Kumaresan told the judge that his client had stopped speaking about the matter. On the other hand, it was only Palaniswami, who spoke ill about Stalin, he claimed.