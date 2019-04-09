I could be the next target: P Chidambaram on I-T raids

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has claimed that the Income Tax department is planning to raid his residences also. In a tweet on Sunday, he said, “I have been told that the I-T department has plans to raid my residence in Sivaganga constituency and in Chennai. We welcome the search party. The I-T department knows that we have nothing to hide. They and other agencies have searched our residences before and found nothing. The intention is to cripple the election campaign.”

The people are watching the excesses of this government and will deliver a fitting lesson in the elections. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 7, 2019

In another tweet on Monday morning, Chidambaram said, “Heard from people attending one of PM’s election rallies how many crores are being spent on each rally? At every rally, there is a pandal that is better than a rich family’s marriage pandal. There are tens of LED screens. What is the source of this huge amount of money? Is the expenditure on each PM rally being added to the election expenditure of the candidate or candidates in whose support the rally was held?”