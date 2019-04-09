Home States Tamil Nadu

Our aim is to provide safe drinking water, create slum-free TN: MNM chief Kamal Haasan

Saying that the general elections to Lok Sabha is not only an opportunity to elect the Prime Minister of the nation, he noted it is also a chance to echo the local sentiments in New Delhi.

Published: 09th April 2019 10:46 PM

President of Makkal Needhi Maiam and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan campaigning in Madurai on Thursday

President of Makkal Needhi Maiam and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan during an election campaign (File Photo | KK Sundar/EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and filmmaker Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said his party's goal is to ensure the people get safe drinking water and create a Tamil Nadu free of slums.

Addressing a poll campaign meeting, held at Ambur to seek votes for his party's candidate R Suresh (Vellore LS constituency) and Abdul Kani Baasha (Ambur Assembly segment), he said that his party has evolved several projects and proposals to create a better Tamil Nadu.

“We have evolved several projects and proposals for creating a better Tamil Nadu. Our aim is to provide safe drinking water by improving the water resources and convert Tamil Nadu into a slum free State. We will implement these project. We will definitely deliver,” Kamal said.

He noted that the vision of creating a better Tamil Nadu has been enlisted in his party's poll manifesto.

Saying that the general elections to Lok Sabha is not only an opportunity to elect the Prime Minister of the nation, he noted it is also a chance to echo the local sentiments in New Delhi.

“If you elect our candidate in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, it will help use echo the conditions of Ambur in Delhi,” Kamal said.

