Police likely to file FIR against DMK treasurer Durai Murugan's son

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The district police here have been holding intense consultations on the avenues available for filing an FIR against DMK Treasurer Durai Murugan's son and party candidate Kathir Anand and other party men linked to them, sources said.

The move to book Kathir Anand follows a complaint from the side of the District Election Officer (DEO) on the instructions of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to proceed on the findings and seizures of cash by the Income Tax (IT) department which confiscated Rs. 10 lakh from the residence of Durai Murugan and Rs. 11.53 crore from the premises of Pooncholai Seenivasan, a party functionary in Katpadi, during the recent raids.

The sources said the complaint was addressed to the Katpadi Police Inspector.

Subsequently, the top brass of the district police made a huddle to discuss the modalities and seek the opinion of the Judicial Magistrate of Katpadi court before filing the FIR.

“The matter is under discussion. We have sought the opinion of the Judicial Magistrate. Only after getting his opinion, we will proceed further,” a top police officer told Express on Tuesday.

However, DMK sources said the Magistrate has sought clarifications on the matter.

The IT department, in their swoop down, stepped into Durai Murugan's residence, at Gandhi Nagar in Katpadi, on the night of March 29 after initial resistance from advocates belonging to DMK legal wing. The mid night operation continued till forenoon in the following day, besides a similar search in the educational institutions run by Kathir Anand located at Christianpet. IT men declared that Rs. 10 lakh unaccounted cash, out of Rs. 19 lakh found in the house, was seized.

Based on insider's alert, the DMK veteran was stated to have moved out a huge amount of cash and valuables well before the IT sleuths entered into the residence, sources noted.

After a day's lull, the tax men entered into the premises of Pooncholai Seenivasan, at Pallikuppam, where they seized Rs. 11.50 crore unaccounted cash stacked in gunny sacks and cartons in cement godown with each bundle marked with numbers of wards and divisions.

The sources said the CEO has forwarded a report of the findings of IT to the District Election Officer who, in turn, lodged a complaint with the Police.

Meanwhile, leaders close to Durai Murugan said that they are prepared to face any challenges legally.

“This is nothing but a tactic to intimidate and hamper canvassing at the crucial time. We will face any action through legal manner,” a leader said.