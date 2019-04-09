Shortage of power, water prevailed during DMK rule: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

By Express News Service

ERODE/ COONOOR: If at all there was abundance of anything during the previous tenures of DMK, it was of shortage, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during his hustings at Sathy on Monday. Right from power to water, DMK governments skipped working to address the shortages in their pursuit to amass wealth, said the CM.

Hailing the efforts of the late CM J Jayalalithaa in stemming the rot, Palaniswami said she single-handedly transformed the power situation in the State within a year of assuming the mantle in 2011. He reiterated his party’s commitment to following the footsteps of Jayalalithaa to uplift the lot of Tamils across the world.

Seeking votes for Nilgiris AIADMK candidate Thyagarajan, Palaniswami was unsparing in his assessment of DMK regimes prior to 2011, saying the Opposition party could not augment power production, which stood at a paltry 9500 MW.

The CM said that DMK governments could hardly meet the requirements of households and industries even as the State reeled under the burden of outages that spanned 12-18 hours a day. Pointing out what was possible if there was political will, he said efforts of Jayalalithaa and the successor government after her ensured that power generation rose to 16,000 MW.

In what appeared to be a tit-for- tat riposte to MK Stalin’s “pledge” to investigate J Jayalalithaa’s death, Chief Minister K Palaniswami in Conoor on Monday alleged the late M Karunanidhi was kept under “house arrest” for two years till his demise.

Levelling the charge at an election rally here, Palaniswami said Karunanidhi, who died on August 7 last year, could have been taken abroad for treatment and indicated the AIADMK government could launch an investigation into it.

Palaniswami allged that Karunanidhi was kept under “house arrest” by Stalin for his own “selfish interests” and that it was the “government’s duty” to investigate any hardships faced by the veteran Dravidian stalwart because he was a former CM.

Attempts to contact senior DMK leaders for their reaction to Palaniswami’s charge did not yield any response.