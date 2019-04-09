Home States Tamil Nadu

Take action against VCK cadre in Villupuram: PMK

PMK founder S Ramadoss alleged that AIADMK and PMK alliance functionarieshad been attacked and verbally abused by a section of VCK cadre in SC-dominated areas.

Published: 09th April 2019 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The PMK has urged police to take action against VCK members, who allegedly attempted to provoke a clash in Villupuram parliamentary constituency when PMK and AIADMK cadre went to localities where Scheduled Caste people are living. In a statement, PMK founder S Ramadoss, said AIADMK and PMK alliance functionaries are campaigning in the constitutency for Vadivel Ravanan for the past two weeks.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

But they had been attacked and verbally abused by a section of VCK cadre, when they were campaigning in areas where a large number of SC people lived. In many areas, VCK cadre forced AIADMK-PMK cadre not to tie PMK flags on their vehicles. Furthermore, they lodged a false complaint against AIADMK-PMK alliance members. Thus, VCK members are trying to provoke a clash, he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PMK VCK 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 India elections Villupuram PMK leaders attacked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp