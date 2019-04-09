Take action against VCK cadre in Villupuram: PMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The PMK has urged police to take action against VCK members, who allegedly attempted to provoke a clash in Villupuram parliamentary constituency when PMK and AIADMK cadre went to localities where Scheduled Caste people are living. In a statement, PMK founder S Ramadoss, said AIADMK and PMK alliance functionaries are campaigning in the constitutency for Vadivel Ravanan for the past two weeks.

But they had been attacked and verbally abused by a section of VCK cadre, when they were campaigning in areas where a large number of SC people lived. In many areas, VCK cadre forced AIADMK-PMK cadre not to tie PMK flags on their vehicles. Furthermore, they lodged a false complaint against AIADMK-PMK alliance members. Thus, VCK members are trying to provoke a clash, he said.