Unaccounted cash seizures cross Rs 160 crore in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The total value of unaccounted cash, gold, silver, liquor and other materials, seized by the Election Commission squads till Sunday, has crossed Rs 400 crore, of which the value of the unaccounted money was Rs 162.71 crore. Of this, Rs 52 crore has been returned. Significantly, Tamil Nadu, which topped the list till March, now stands next to Gujarat where the seizure stands at Rs 513.44 crore.

Asked whether he had sent any report on recent seizures in Vellore constituency, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo told reporters that he had not sent any report but the IT department and the police department had sent confidential reports to the EC.