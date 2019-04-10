2019 LS polls: App to check background of candidates in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chennai-based NGO Arappor Iyakkam launched an app - Arappor Iyakkam - where users can check background of all candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The app is available only on android and has English and Tamil options. “This is an effort to make citizens aware of the choices they have before they go to vote on April 18,” said a release from the organisation, following the launch of the android application on Monday.

The app provides information such as educational background, profession, income over the last five years, assets/liabilities and details of criminal cases filed against the candidates. All data has been sourced from affidavits submitted by candidates and has been compiled by over 100 volunteers in two weeks.