DMK flayed by Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami for loan waiver promise

By Express News Service

ERODE/TIRUPUR/COIMBATORE: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during his campaign for AIADMK Tirupur Lok Sabha candidate MSM Anandan at Perundurai on Tuesday criticised the DMK’s election manifesto. He claimed that the party’s president MK Stalin had made false promises which would never see the light of the day. Addressing the gathering, he stated that even though, the present election was not for State assembly, DMK has made tall promises of waiving farm loan as if they were the party governing the State.

Lashing out at DMK chief MK Stalin, Palaniswami claimed that Stalin was duping people by trying to make an impression among public that he has the power to waive loans, however, he doesn’t, said the CM, adding that he was the only one who holds the position to waive loans. Stating that his party wanted a strong and efficient person to be the Prime Minster, he said that it was the reason his party allied with BJP and wanted Narendra Modi to be re-elected in the Centre. He claimed that the Centre had lot of funds and if Modi comes to power again, he would definitely help Tamil Nadu with funds and schemes.

Criticising DMK- Congress alliance, he said that the party (Congress) was in power at the Centre for the past 15 years, however, it did not do anything for the State (Tamil Nadu). “While the party was in power, the nation gained nothing but the families of these DMK leaders got benefited from it,” alleged chief minister. Taking a jibe at Stalin, he said that he was the only one to propose Rahul Gandhi for the Prime Minister candidate race, and no other Opposition leaders supported it. Mentioning the poll promises made by the DMK chief, he pointed out that in previous elections the party had assured two acre land to landless farmers, but in vain. He said that the manifesto was only an empty rhetoric.

In Tirupur, the Chief Minister Edappadi declared DMK manifesto as an eyewash and said that Stalin had charted out some attractive manifestoes which does not go well in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“He has scripted the manifestoes in such a way that these promises would match for an assembly election. But, all promises made in it are false,” the CM added.

He made a scathing attack on DMK by alleging that many of its functionaries had involved in sexual harassment cases. Meanwhile, Palaniswami declared that the law and order situation in the State is well balanced during the AIADMK rule rather than the DMK’s. Speaking about the future plans for Tirupur, Palaniswami said there are plans to create a non-motorised transport (NMT) along the banks of Noyyal River at a cost of Rs 150 crores under the Smart City Mission, adding that few more schemes shall be implemented to the tune of Rs 2,000 crores.

He also noted down few developmental projects which were implemented in Tirupur, and threw an open challenge to Stalin to list out some of them during their rule. Palaniswami pleaded to the people to support their candidate Anandan to see more developmental projects in the forthcoming days, and told them to kick out the non-religious alliance formed against AIADMK-BJP alliance.

Speaking at a public meeting at CODISSIA grounds, the CM said that the NDA alliance are working to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi get re-elected. However, the opposition are still searching for the PM candidate. “The NDA government has announced Rs 6,000 for farmers every year and they can avail loan up to one lakh without interest. Once the BJP regains power, Kodavari and Kaveri rivers will be linked,” he said.