Leather hub Ambur in Tamil Nadu to witness three-cornered contest

VELLORE: Ambur in Vellore district is renowned for two things, the delicious biryani and leather products which bring big revenues, in the form of foreign exchange, to State exchequer. Yet the industry is a bane as much as a boon for the district’s residents. Though tanneries provide jobs to thousands of labourers, their impact on ecology has affected the livelihood of farmers.

The constituency, with an electorate of about 2.21 lakh, is facing bypoll as R Balasubramani was disqualified after he hopped to the TTV Dhinakaran camp. Balasubramani, currently the Vellore west district secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), is seeking re-election, while facing a tough contest from AIADMK candidate J Jothi Ramalingaraja, who is Madhanur panchayat union secretary of the party.

Nurturing hopes of exploiting the likely split of AIADMK votes, DMK candidate AC Vilvanathan has also been expressing much confidence in his campaigns. All the three candidates have promised voters of taking steps to construct an over bridge across the railway track at Reddithope where the people have been for long clamouring for better connectivity to several villages, including Bethlehem.

Shortage of potable water is another major problem in the region. Even as water drawn from Cauvery at the Chekkanurani barrage is supplied to certain areas in the town, far off villages are struggling to collect even a pot of water daily.

The plea for constructing a flyover at Ambur town on the National Highway connecting Chennai and Bengaluru has also fallen on deaf ears. Without clearly marking a lane change and crossing, road accidents are a commonsight on the NH stretch, claiming several lives every year.The inadequate facilities at government hospitals, which were upgraded to taluk headquarters, force the locals to rely largely on the Government Vellore Medical College and Hospital at Adukkambarai.

The contestants have promised to work for enhancing the facilities at the hospitals if elected to the Assembly. But they have kept a stoic silence on the key issue of pollution caused by the leather-based industries as it may earn them the wrath of the entrepreneurs and labourers alike.

