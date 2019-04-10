Pay Rs 50000 to activist for harassment: Tamil Nadu Human Rights Commission to police inspector

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The SHRC has recommended to the State to provide compensation of Rs 50,000 to an activist, who was allegedly harassed by the police. The commission recommended to recover the amount from the inspector. Thillai Nagarajan, the then inspector of Thiruchendur police station, arrested R Ramesh in 2012. Ramesh subsequently filed a complaint with the commission alleging Thillai Nagarajan, along with a few other personnel, harassed him.

In the complaint, R Ramesh of Nalayiramudayarkulam, Thoothukudi, said Tharanga Thara Chemicals Private Limited was functioning nearly five km away from his village and the factory used water from borewells belonging to Sundaravadivel, Devaraj and seven others. Ramesh filed a number of complaints. However, a case was registered against him and he was remanded on October 6, 2012.

Thillai Nagarajan, the inspector and three constables, attacked him, he alleged.Denying allegations, Thillai Nagarajan said Ramesh had indulged in several acts of anti-social activities and conducted kangaroo courts. Considering the documentary and oral evidence, SHRC Judge D Jayachandran observed that Thilai Nagarajan had failed to follow procedures.