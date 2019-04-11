Can PMK stop appeal against HC order on Chennai-Salem greenfield highway?: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI : DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday asked whether PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss will be able to stop the AIADMK government from filing an appeal against the High Court order quashing all notifications for the acquisition of land for the proposed Chennai-Salem greenfield highway (Green Expressway Corridor).

Campaigning for DMK alliance LS candidate DNV Senthil Kumar and Pappireddipatti bypoll candidate A Mani in Naduhalli village, Stalin said Anbumani enjoyed a favourable position in the AIADMK alliance, yet the PMK cannot stop the government from filing an appeal. “This matter relates to the lives of thousands of farmers. Why is the project necessary when there are multiple routes to Chennai from Salem?”