DMK has no right to speak about corruption: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

The Chief Minister was campaigning in Perambalur and Musiri for the upcoming elections.

Published: 11th April 2019 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 01:56 AM

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami accepting Poorna Kumbha honours during his campaign in Perambalur | Express

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR/TIRUCHY : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the DMK had no locus standi to level corruption charges against the state government. Addressing an election rally in Perambalur, the native of former Union telecom minister A Raja, the chief minister referred to the 2G spectrum allocation case and said, “The DMK was involved in corruption with invisible air; they do not have any right to call AIADMK corrupt.”

He lashed out at DMK president MK Stalin, saying, “Stalin and DMK would work for their family’s welfare only, unlike AIADMK, which will toil for the people’s welfare. We (AIADMK-BJP alliance) speak of our plans and achievements when seeking votes, whereas Stalin stoops to criticising the leaders of the AIADMK and the BJP.”

Canvassing for NR Sivapathi in Musiri, Palaniswami said that improving farmers’ livelihood was the priority of the AIADMK led alliance.  “A farmer myself, I understand the hardship of farmers,” he said and elaborated on the promise to link Godavari with Cauvery. He recalled that the State had formed a team of retired engineers to study the possibilities of constructing check dams wherever possible in the State . 

The Chief Minister promised to set up cold storage units to help farmers in over ten districts. He also talked about the 900-acre livestock park that would be established in Salem. “This park will be the largest in Asia,” he said.

