DMK struggles to counter PMK’s ‘anti-OBC’ charges against Thol Thirumavalavan

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR : In order to mitigate the PMK’s allegation that VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan is anti-OBC, the DMK alliance parties are holding ‘Makkal Sabhai’ meetings across Ariyalur district for the past four days.Soon after the stage was set for LS polls, the PMK, in fact more than the AIADMK, has taken up campaigns against Thirumavalavan projecting him as anti-OBC leader.

The PMK functionaries are even approaching supporters of DMK alliance and attempting to convince them that they should not vote for Thirumavalavan. They are trying to convince them by saying “If Rising Sun symbol is there or DMK’s candidate is contesting, you people can vote for that. Now, Thirumavalavan is the candidate in that alliance. Backward communities should not vote for him.”

They are not stopping with that. Also, they are showing Thirumavalavan’s old speeches in support of inter-caste romances. PMK is also telling the OBC people that Thirumavalavan’s victory may further strengthen Dalit-assertion and that would pose unnecessary threat to the peace in the villages.Putting it simply, the local political observers said, “The election in Chidambaram is altogether different and the DMK alliance is facing unique issues when comparing to all other constituencies in the state. Anti-incumbency and other factors are secondary here.”

Hence, the DMK and its alliance partners have come up with a plan to conduct Makkal Sabhai meetings at villages in Ariyalur district. DMK district secretary SS Sivasankar has instructed the party’s union secretaries to conduct meetings at villages by inviting the functionaries of all coalition parties.

The meetings are being held for the past four days. DMK’s deputy propaganda secretary S A Perunerkilli said “We are explaining to the people that PMK chief S Ramadoss appreciated Thirumavalavan many a times in the past. Ramadoss and Thirumavalavan jointly travelled in politics for a period. After understanding Ramadoss was doing politics by inciting caste sentiment, Thirumavalavan parted ways with him. Hence, the PMK is levelling false allegations against him. Our arguments are well received by people.”