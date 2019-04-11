Home States Tamil Nadu

Former Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment commissioner alleges rights violation in Tamil Nadu

The Human Rights Commission has directed the Director General of Police and the accused officer from Idol Wing to file a detailed report within a period of four weeks.

CHENNAI : The former Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department, M Veera Shanmugha Moni, on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission alleging violation of human rights by the special officer, Idol Wing, Pon Manickavel, who arrested him on March 15. 

Consequently, the State Human Rights Commission directed the Director General of Police and the special officer, Idol Wing to file a detailed report within a period of four weeks. The Commission, in its order, asked the DGP and special officer whether the guidelines framed by the Supreme Court and the National Human Rights Commission were followed during the arrest.

Veera Shanmugha Moni alleged that he was denied basic amenities at the instance of Pon Manickavel during the three-day custodial interrogation carried out by the Idol Wing police.

