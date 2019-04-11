Imposition of fine on industrial unit in Kolappalur upheld by Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that consumers, who are getting electricity supply, are governed by terms and conditions of such supply and it is the bounden duty of authorities to ensure prevention of loss of energy or theft of energy, a division bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the TANGEDCO’s imposition of a hectic fine of Rs 17 crore on an industrial unit in Kolappalur in Erode district. Justices M Venugopal and S Vaidyanathan made the observation while dismissing a writ appeal from the industrial unit on Monday.

A glance at the TN Electricity Supply (Amendment) Code, 2007 reveals that it has been amended in exercise of the powers conferred on it by Section 181 read with Sec. 50 of the Electricity Act, 2003, with the sole objective of removing difficulties and misconceptions. Therefore, by no stretch of imagination, it can be said that the said amendment lacks legislative competence.

“The consumers, who are getting electricity supply, are governed by terms and conditions of such supply and it is our bounden duty to ensure prevention of loss of energy or theft of energy. In the said course, Section 50 of the Act, 2003 empowers the Regulatory Commission to amend the Act, in which no exception can be drawn,” the judges said.

Rejecting another contention of the appellant, the bench said that the conferment of power to the authorised officer to determine civil liability under the amended Regulation 23(AA) of Code cannot be said to be violative of any fundamental rights guaranteed in Part III of the Constitution or of any other Constitutional provision.

Recover cost from parties for causing damage to properties

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has suggested to government to issue necessary instructions to the officials concerned to inspect and assess damage caused by political parties to public properties and recover the cost from the parties concerned.

A division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, which gave suggestion, also held that erection of flag poles without permission at public places is encroachment and it is for authorities to take penal action under the said statutes. They were passing orders on a PIL petition from one A Radhakrishanan, on Wednesday. The bench said that the illegality in erection of flag poles without obtaining permission from competent authorities is rampant.