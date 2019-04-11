Home States Tamil Nadu

No reprieve from heat for interior Tamil Nadu

There is no reprieve from heat for interior districts of Tamil Nadu as the maximum temperature continues to remain above normal.

Published: 11th April 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Summer, Sun Heat

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : There is no reprieve from heat for interior districts of Tamil Nadu as the maximum temperature continues to remain above normal. The Meteorological Department has extended warning to 13 districts, where day temperature is likely to be above normal by 2-4 degree Celsius. 

Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Tirupur, Dindigul and Madurai districts are all in the heat zone currently. The department has predicted light to moderate rain at isolated places over the State on April 13-14, but nothing significant is expected.

Ayikudi and Tenkasi in Tirunelveli district recorded 10 mm of rainfall. Between March 1 and April 10, Tamil Nadu is reeling under 88 per cent deficit rainfall. A majority of districts have not recorded even a drop of rain, including Chennai. Forecast for Chennai for the next two days is that the sky is likely to be partly cloudy. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 35 and 28 degree Celsius respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu heat wave Tamil Nadu summer heat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp