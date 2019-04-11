No reprieve from heat for interior Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : There is no reprieve from heat for interior districts of Tamil Nadu as the maximum temperature continues to remain above normal. The Meteorological Department has extended warning to 13 districts, where day temperature is likely to be above normal by 2-4 degree Celsius.

Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Tirupur, Dindigul and Madurai districts are all in the heat zone currently. The department has predicted light to moderate rain at isolated places over the State on April 13-14, but nothing significant is expected.

Ayikudi and Tenkasi in Tirunelveli district recorded 10 mm of rainfall. Between March 1 and April 10, Tamil Nadu is reeling under 88 per cent deficit rainfall. A majority of districts have not recorded even a drop of rain, including Chennai. Forecast for Chennai for the next two days is that the sky is likely to be partly cloudy. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 35 and 28 degree Celsius respectively.