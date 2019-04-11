Pharmacist stabbed to death inside hospital in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A youth was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of stabbing a man to death inside Government Medical College in Sivaganga. The deceased, identified as S Tamil Selvan (40) was working as a temporary pharmacist there. Police said Tamil Selvan befriended the youth’s mother and their friendship developed into an affair. A month ago, the two reportedly went missing from their respective houses for some days.

When the youth phoned Tamil Selvan, he allegedly told the youth to look for her in other places “as she might have been eloped with someone else”. Irked over the reply, the youth went to hospital and stabbed Tamil Selvan with a knife on his chest and stomach multiple times. Tamil Selvam died on the spot.