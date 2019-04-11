Home States Tamil Nadu

Pharmacist stabbed to death inside hospital in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

S Tamil Selvan, who worked as a pharmacist, allegedely had an affair with the accused's mother.

Published: 11th April 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

Stabbing

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A youth was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of stabbing a man to death inside Government Medical College in Sivaganga. The deceased, identified as S Tamil Selvan (40) was working as a temporary pharmacist there. Police said Tamil Selvan befriended the youth’s mother and their friendship developed into an affair. A month ago, the two reportedly went missing from their respective houses for some days. 

When the youth phoned Tamil Selvan, he allegedly told the youth to look for her in other places “as she might have been eloped with someone else”. Irked over the reply, the youth went to hospital and stabbed Tamil Selvan with a knife on his chest and stomach multiple times. Tamil Selvam died on the spot. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu police Sivaganga police Tamil Nadu murder Sivaganga stabbing Sivaganga Government Medical College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp