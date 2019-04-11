Pollachi sexual abuse case: Four suspects appear before Advisory Board at Chennai Collectorate

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Chennai Collectorate campus looked like a ‘khaki’ fortress on Wednesday as four main suspects in the Pollachi sexual harassment case were brought here for a hearing at the State Advisory Board. At least, 100 to 150 policemen were present on the campus since morning with senior officials constantly on patrol in order to prevent untoward incidents.

The four – K Thirunavukkarasu (27), N Sabarirajan (25), N Sathish (29) and T Vasanthakumar (24) – who were arrested on charges of sexual harassment and use of criminal force and also detained under the Goondas Act, arrived at the heavily cordoned premises in a police vehicle and each of them was accompanied by their kin as part of the procedure.

A Raman, Chairman, and TV Masilamani and R Raghupathy, members of the advisory board, carried out a detailed review of the cases. The board is expected to file a detailed report in a few days to the State on each of the cases, said sources in the board.A senior police official recalled that when the 17 accused in the Ayanavaram case were brought to the Mahila Court, advocates on the court campus thrashed them. In order to prevent a repeat, security was beefed up.