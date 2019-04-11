Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government to monitor pending court cases 

The National Informatics Commission (NIC) has extended the Case Monitoring System software application to the entire State.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The State government will soon monitor the pending cases in courts after National Informatics Commission (NIC) extends the software application to the entire State. Currently, the Court Case Monitoring System, an web-enabled system, collects information on court cases of all the departments at the Secretariat alone. 

There were over 20,000 contempt of court pleas pending against government officials in the High Court between 2010 to February 16, 2014.Sources told Express that the departments at the Secretariat have been told to file details prescribed by NIC by obtaining it from heads of the departments to formulate CCMS software that will be made applicable to HoDs.

