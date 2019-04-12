Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK cadre attacked while campaigning for BJP in Ramanathapuram

IUML leader Mohammed Yusuf was irked by seeing AIADMK youth wing secretary of Thiruppalaikudi Mohammed Qasin seeking votes for BJP.

Published: 12th April 2019 04:18 AM

AIADMK flags

AIADMK flags erected on poles on either side of a bridge in Srirangam (File| MK Ashok Kumar)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: An AIADMK functionary was injured after he was attacked by IUML cadre in Thirupalalaikudi on Wednesday night. He was identified as Mohammed Qasin, AIADMK youth wing secretary of Thiruppalaikudi. The attack was the result of him seeking vote for BJP Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency candidate Nainar Nagenthran.

According to sources, Nainar Nagenthran who gone to campaign in Thiruppalaikudi village was welcomed by Qasin, who later campaigned for him. Irked by this, IUML cadre Mohammed Yusuf (45) had a verbal spat with Mohammed Qasin.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

As it escalated, Yusuf attacked Qasin with a machete. Qasin suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to the government district headquarters hospital in Ramanathapuram. On Thursday, the Minister for Information Technology M Manikandan visited Qasin at the hospital.

Earlier on April 1, an empty glass bottle was hurled at Nainar Nagenthran’s van, while he, accompanied by Minister for Information Technology M Manikandan and incumbent MP A Anwhar Raajhaa, was on a campaign tour at Periyapattinam. AIADMK’s Thirupullani unit office-bearer A Udayathevan sustained injuries on his head in the attack.

Verbal spat

Irked at AIADMK youth wing secretary of Thiruppalaikudi Mohammed Qasin for seeking votes for BJP candidate, IUML cadre Mohammed Yusuf (45) allegedly had a verbal spat with him, which then escalated.

Bottle thrown

Earlier on April 1, an empty glass bottle was hurled at Nainar Nagenthran’s van, while he, accompanied by other leaders, was on a campaign tour at  Periyapattinam.

