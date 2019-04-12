Better train service primary poll promise in Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu

R Sivakumar By

VELLORE : Arakkonam , a crucial railway junction and industrial hub on the Chennai-Bengaluru stretch, is witnessing a pitched electoral battle. PMK strongman AK Moorthy has been picked by the AIADMK alliance to contest against DMK’s multi-billionaire businessman S Jagathrakshagan. The Arakkonam segment, comprising Arakkonam (SC), Sholingur, Ranipet, Arcot, Katpadi, and Tiruttani Assembly constituencies, has its fair share of woes.

The primary issue, people say, is poor road and railway connectivity. The residents have been pressing the government for completion of a circular railway service — from Chennai Beach to Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Tambaram and again back to the Beach station.

They have also been demanding the completion of Nagari-Tindivanam rail route and construction of an outer ring road to ease traffic congestion in the town. Apart from connectivity, erratic water supply and consequential dwindling of agricultural output is another issue of concern for people here. The segment is currently represented by G Hari of the AIADMK.

Jagathrakshagan has represented the constituency twice, 1999 and 2009. He has also served as a central minister. Moorthy was also a Union Minister, but he is contesting from Arakkonam for the first time. Both belong to the politically mobilised Vanniyar community. Both candidates have not been stingy in doling out promises.

Jagathrakshagan is stated to be heavily relying on his own ‘resources’, while Moorthy is hoping his simplicity will attract voters towards him. The DMK man has promised to give a significant infrastructure boost Arakkonam railway junction and improve it on the lines of the Tambaram station in Chennai. Moorthy, meanwhile, is assuring people of regular supply of drinking water.



The third notable candidate in fray is AMMK’s NG Parthiban. He is one of the 18 MLAs who were disqualified for switching loyalties to TTV Dhinakaran camp. He is banking on votes from the Mudaliyar community, which has significant presence in the region.