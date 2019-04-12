Home States Tamil Nadu

I-T dept raids multiple locations in TN to check suspect poll cash 

They said a total of 18 locations in Chennai, Namakkal and Tirunelveli are being raided since early morning hours.

Published: 12th April 2019 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Money, cash

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Income-Tax Department Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu on suspicion of alleged illegal cash being pumped in to lure voters in the poll-bound state, officials said.

They said a total of 18 locations in Chennai, Namakkal and Tirunelveli are being raided since early morning hours.

In the first instance, tax sleuths are searching the premises of a contractor firm--PSK Engineering Construction Company-- on charges of routing and possession of alleged "unaccounted cash".

Three premises in Chennai and four linked to the company in Namakkal are being raided, they said.

In the second case, the Chennai investigation wing of the department is searching a group of cash handlers and financiers against whom the sleuths obtained information that they are allegedly "mobilising cash for possible use in elections."

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

The locations linked to two individuals identified as Akash Baskaran and Sujai Reddy are also being searched, they said.

While 10 premises in Chennai are being searched, one in Tirunelveli is being raided in connection with second case, they said.

Polls in the 39 seats of Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry would be held on April 18, the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Income-Tax Department Chennai IT raids IT raids illegal cash General Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp