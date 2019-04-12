Income Tax department launches raids across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Less than a week before elections in Tamil Nadu, Income Tax department has launched searches across Tamil Nadu based on Intelligence inputs of unaccounted cash and group of cash handlers and financiers are mobilising cash from unaccounted sources for possible use in elections in two separate cases.

A top Income Tax department official said that based on information received about unaccounted cash in possession of a contractor firm PSK Engineering Construction Company, and after preliminary enquiries, a search has been commenced in the case. "Three premises in Chennai and four in Namakkal are being covered," he said.

In a separate case, searches are being conducted by Chennai Directorate of Income Tax on Friday targetting a group of cash handlers and financiers about whom intelligence inputs were received that they are mobilizing cash from unaccounted sources for possible use in the elections.

Search operations were initiated in the case of Akash Baskaran and Sujai Reddy at Chennai and Tirunelveli. A total of 11 premises (10 in Chennai and one in Tirunelveli)are being covered, the official added.