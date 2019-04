Maintenance works to affect train services in Arakkonam-Chennai section

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE : To facilitate major engineering as part of commissioning of the Arakkonam-Thakkolam detour line, the railways has changed train operations in the Arakkonam-Chennai section. A statement said Madurai-Mumbai LTT express on April 13 stands diverted via Chengalpattu, Egmore and Arakkonam. Pataliputra-Yesvantpur express on April 12 will be diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Pakala, and Katpadi. Chennai Central-Ahmedabad express on April 14, is rescheduled to leave Chennai at 12.15 am on April 15.

Chennai Central- Mumbai CSMT express on April 14 is rescheduled to leave Chennai at 12.55 am on April 15. Chennai Egmore - Salem express on April 14 is rescheduled to leave Chennai at 1 am on April 15.