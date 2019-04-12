Home States Tamil Nadu

Probe into woman’s death in Nagapattinam stayed by Madras High Court

According to petitioner GS Arumukham, his close relative Soundarya was  allegedly tortured by her husband, Ashok, almost daily demanding dowry.

Published: 12th April 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has stayed all further investigation by Vedaranyam police into the death of a woman last year. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan granted the injunction on a plea from GS Arumukham, a retired judge and the woman’s uncle. The judge ordered notice to Vedaranyam inspector and local DSP, returnable in four weeks.

According to petitioner, his close relative Soundarya was  allegedly tortured by her husband, Ashok, almost daily demanding dowry. In one such incident on the night of December 6, 2018, he hit her severely and she was declared ‘brought dead’. The body was cremated, without performing autopsy.

Petitioner contended that the police had deliberately omitted to include the offence under IPC Sec. 304-B to protect Ashok. He alleged that minister O S Manian was also one of the persons, who persuaded him to drop the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Vedaranyam police Vedaranyam 2017 dowry death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp