Probe into woman’s death in Nagapattinam stayed by Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has stayed all further investigation by Vedaranyam police into the death of a woman last year. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan granted the injunction on a plea from GS Arumukham, a retired judge and the woman’s uncle. The judge ordered notice to Vedaranyam inspector and local DSP, returnable in four weeks.

According to petitioner, his close relative Soundarya was allegedly tortured by her husband, Ashok, almost daily demanding dowry. In one such incident on the night of December 6, 2018, he hit her severely and she was declared ‘brought dead’. The body was cremated, without performing autopsy.

Petitioner contended that the police had deliberately omitted to include the offence under IPC Sec. 304-B to protect Ashok. He alleged that minister O S Manian was also one of the persons, who persuaded him to drop the matter.