Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo sends report to EC on Vellore seizures

CHENNAI : Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday sent a report to the Election Commission on the recent seizure of unaccounted cash from Vellore parliamentary segment. The poll panel is likely to take a decision on the next course of action in the next couple of days as the amount seized is significant – over Rs 11 crore.

Addressing a press meet at the Secretariat, Sahoo said the Vellore DEO and the I-T department had sent him reports based on which he wrote to the EC. He dismissed allegations that the tax department was only targeting DMK and Congress candidates. “Apart from Vellore, the department has seized `40 crore from various places. The details would be informed to the EC directly,” he said.

The CEO said that so far, Rs 127.66 crore had been seized by the EC squads. Besides, the IT dept had seized Rs 37.78 crore. A sum of Rs 62.24 crore had been returned to the owners after verifying the documents. Gold, silver and other materials worth Rs 284 crore had been seized.