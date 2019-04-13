2019 LS poll snippets from Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VCK to support DMK in bypolls

Chennai: The VCK has extended its support to the DMK for the four Assembly constituencies where bypolls will be held. Thol Thirumavalavan, VCK president, conveyed in a statement,”We extend our support to DMK for the four Assembly constituencies where bypoll has been scheduled on May 19.” He urged the VCK cadre to work for the victory of the DMK candidates in the four Assembly seats like in other constituencies. Meanwhile, DMK president MK Stalin said that the party would support the Congress-led alliance in Maharashtra. It may be recalled, a large number of Tamils live in Maharashtra in general and in Mumbai in particular.

PMK cadre told to win all 40 seats

Chennai: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss has urged party cadre to work towards ensuring 100 per cent victory in the general elections. In a press note, he said, “The last four days before polling is very crucial for election victory. The cadre should intensively campaign among the voters by highlighting the welfare measures of AIADMK and promises of our alliance. The reports from the constituencies say the alliance can win all the 40 constituencies. But, overconfidence shouldn’t lead to a lethargic attitude. Hence, the cadre should work towards ensuring victory in all the 40 constituencies and 18 assembly seats.”

Bomb attack on DMK man’s house

Chennai: Unidentified men hurled petrol bombs at the house of a DMK functionary at Anna Nagar here on Friday. His car was damaged. Paramasivam, the office-bearer, alleged it was the handiwork of members of another party with whom they fought on Thursday night, with regard to distribution of money during election rally. “Around 3 am, when Paramasivam was at home, two masked men on a bike hurled petrol bombs at his house and escaped”, said a police officer. The bombs landed on the car. Based on a complaint by Paramasivam, TP Chatram police registered a case and are investigating.

Advance bail to AMMK candidate

madurai: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to Dr K Kathirkamu, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) candidate for Periyakulam by-election, who was apprehending arrest in a sexual harassment case. Justice M Dhandapani passed the order on a petition filed by the candidate, directing him to cooperate with police inquiry after the election. Kathirkamu was booked under sections 417 (Punishment for cheating), 376 (Punishment for sexual assault) and 506 (I) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC, following a complaint given by a woman that he had sexually assaulted her at the hospital in 2015 and had threatened her.