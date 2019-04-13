Home States Tamil Nadu

60 zonal teams will monitor election process: Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo

Sahoo said that unaccounted cash of Rs 128.33 crore and gold and other precious metals worth Rs 280.45 crore have been seized till now.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo. (Photo| Twitter/ TN Elections CEO)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Friday said around 6,000 zonal teams had been formed to monitor the polling process across the State. Answering queries, he said each team will monitor polling process in 10 to 12 polling booths. He said the Election Commission squads had seized unaccounted cash of Rs 128.33 crore  and gold and other precious metals worth Rs 280.45 crore.

Totally, cash and materials worth Rs 420.87 crore had been seized so far.  TASMAC shops in the State will remain closed from April 16 to 18 in view of the elections.Meanwhile, the CEO, in a release said all political parties and their functionaries should refrain from election campaign activities through public meetings, processions and display of election matter by means of TV and similar apparatus and the purpose is to provide a period of tranquil (silence period) for voters during the last 48 hours (April 17 and 18) ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of the poll.

During the silence period, campaigners should refrain from addressing the media by way of press conferences and giving interviews on election matters. All registered parties having their headquarters in Tamil Nadu shall submit their applications for certification of any advertisement on media not later than three days prior to the date of commencement of the broadcast/telecast. 

