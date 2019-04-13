Home States Tamil Nadu

AMMK is ‘third leaf’: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan

The actor referred to the Cauvery water dispute and said that the delta farmers should be taught about diversifying the cultivation of crops.

THANJAVUR: Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Friday took potshots at TTV Dhinakaran, calling his party “a newly sprouted third leaf”, in an apparent reference to the AMMK leader’s splitting the AIADMK, whose symbol is “two leaves”.

“Some say he smiles well and we believe he will do good politics. However, we should know how this third leaf sprouted, who they are, what this group did,” Kamal said while campaigning near the Sivaganga Garden for the MNM’s Lok Sabha candidate, Sambath Ramadass, and its alliance candidate for the by-election, P Duraisamy of the Valarum Tamilagam.

“How could one pin hopes on people like this? They give you a gift box now and will loot government coffers later,” he added.  Kamal said the forthcoming elections would present people with an opportunity to oust those who had been looting government resources. 

Speaking about the issues of the Thanjavur constituency, the MNM leader referred to the Cauvery water dispute and said that delta farmers should be taught about diversifying the cultivation of crops.

