An unbelievable reunion of Bihar man with family after 16 years

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: The joys of the tall man, separated from family for 16 years, found no bounds when he had surprise visitors to the home where he has been spending about three years. Tears rolled down the cheeks when he saw his wife and daughter, accompanied by a few other relatives touched him with love and affection.

Sixty-five-year-old Janardhanan of Pachauri in Zamania, Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border, lost his way 16 years ago, after undergoing mental agony and trauma borne out of penury and family burden.

Without able to realise where he was heading, the man travelled on board trains and buses before scratching around at the bus stand in Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, where from he was rescued three years ago by a team of volunteers belonging to Uthavum Ullangal located at Tirupattur in Vellore district.

“The man was subjected preliminary treatment at Home for Psycho-Social Rehabilitation for Mentally Ill. He responded to treatment. However, could not establish his identity,” C Ramesh, founder of the Home, told Express on Saturday.

He added, “However, recently Janardhanan was able to tell his identity. After collecting details of family and his native village, we contacted the Damania police station. Inspector Dilip Kumar Singh found out the family's address and informed them.”

On Friday, Janardhanan's wife Kamala, daughter Shanthi, and three other relatives visited the Home where he was handed in the presence of Tirupattur Sub-Collector Priyanka Pankajam.

“Not a single day went without praying for his return. We were hopeful of his return to home all these years. I had to shoulder the burden of taking care of my two children and endure the agony of missing husband. Finally, we are happy to get him back,” Kamala said.

In a goodwill gesture, Tirupattur municipal commissioner Chandra donated Rs. 7000 for the poor family to meet the travel expenses.