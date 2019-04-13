Home States Tamil Nadu

An unbelievable reunion of Bihar man with family after 16 years

Sixty-five-year-old Janardhanan of Pachauri in Zamania, Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border, lost his way 16 years ago, after undergoing mental agony and trauma borne out of penury and family burden.

Published: 13th April 2019 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

Sixty-five-year-old Bihari man Janardhanan (third from right) was handed over to his family members in the presence of Tirupattur Sub-Collector Priyanka Pankajam. (Photo | EPS)

Sixty-five-year-old Bihari man Janardhanan (third from right) was handed over to his family members in the presence of Tirupattur Sub-Collector Priyanka Pankajam. (Photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: The joys of the tall man, separated from family for 16 years, found no bounds when he had surprise visitors to the home where he has been spending about three years. Tears rolled down the cheeks when he saw his wife and daughter, accompanied by a few other relatives touched him with love and affection.

Sixty-five-year-old Janardhanan of Pachauri in Zamania, Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border, lost his way 16 years ago, after undergoing mental agony and trauma borne out of penury and family burden.

Without able to realise where he was heading, the man travelled on board trains and buses before scratching around at the bus stand in Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, where from he was rescued three years ago by a team of volunteers belonging to Uthavum Ullangal located at Tirupattur in Vellore district.

“The man was subjected preliminary treatment at Home for Psycho-Social Rehabilitation for Mentally Ill. He responded to treatment. However, could not establish his identity,” C Ramesh, founder of the Home, told Express on Saturday.

He added, “However, recently Janardhanan was able to tell his identity. After collecting details of family and his native village, we contacted the Damania police station. Inspector Dilip Kumar Singh found out the family's address and informed them.”

On Friday, Janardhanan's wife Kamala, daughter Shanthi, and three other relatives visited the Home where he was handed in the presence of Tirupattur Sub-Collector Priyanka Pankajam.

“Not a single day went without praying for his return. We were hopeful of his return to home all these years. I had to shoulder the burden of taking care of my two children and endure the agony of missing husband. Finally, we are happy to get him back,” Kamala said.

In a goodwill gesture, Tirupattur municipal commissioner Chandra donated Rs. 7000 for the poor family to meet the travel expenses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
reunion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp