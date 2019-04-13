Farmers in Tamil Nadu campaign against BJP and AIADMK

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI : A major faction of farmers belonging to the Movement Against Eight Lane Way- Chennai-Salem claim to have received threat calls when they started distributing pamphlets against the AIADMK-BJP alliance here on Friday. Citing violation of the poll code, the A Pallipatti police have allegedly refused to accept their complaint. During a press meet on Friday morning, Arul, one of the Movement’s organiser from Krishnagiri, had announced their plan to initiate a campaign against AIADMK and BJP governments.

“Many political parties, especially PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, have been taking credit for our efforts to stop the Greenfield Expressway Corridor (GEC) project. This is but an insult to all those who protested against the project.

It is one of our organiser, Krishnamoorthy, who filed over 15 writ petitions in the Madras High Court. Though Anbumani says to have stopped the project, he did not,” Arul said. Stating that the High Court has only requested the State government to return the lands secured for implementation of GEC, he said that the project was yet to be put on hold.