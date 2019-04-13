Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers in Tamil Nadu campaign against BJP and AIADMK

Many farmers started recieving threat calls when they started distributing pamphlets against the AIADMK-BJP alliance here on Friday.

Published: 13th April 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

protests

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI : A major faction of farmers belonging to the Movement Against Eight Lane Way- Chennai-Salem claim to have received threat calls when they started distributing pamphlets against the AIADMK-BJP alliance here on Friday. Citing violation of the poll code, the A Pallipatti police have allegedly refused to accept their complaint. During a press meet on Friday morning, Arul, one of the Movement’s organiser from Krishnagiri, had announced their plan to initiate a campaign against AIADMK and BJP governments.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

“Many political parties, especially PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, have been taking credit for our efforts to stop the Greenfield Expressway Corridor (GEC) project. This is but an insult to all those who protested against the project.

It is one of our organiser, Krishnamoorthy, who filed over 15 writ petitions in the Madras High Court. Though Anbumani says to have stopped the project, he did not,” Arul said.  Stating that the High Court has only requested the State government to return the lands secured for implementation of GEC, he said that the project was yet to be put on hold.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anbumani Ramadoss Chennai Salem expressway corridors AIADMK BJP Tamil Nadu India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp