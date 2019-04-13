Home States Tamil Nadu

Water, jobs and industries major needs of Madurai

The heart of Tamil Nadu’s cultural and literary past has more often than not spurned the two Dravidian majors in the parliamentary elections.

Published: 13th April 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

CPI(M) leader Su Venkatesan is the candidate in Madurai

CPI(M) leader Su Venkatesan is the candidate in Madurai (File Photo | EPS)

By Vinodh Arulappan
Express News Service

MADURAI: The voters in the Madurai Lok Sabha constituency are a curious lot. The heart of Tamil Nadu’s cultural and literary past, the city has more often than not spurned the Dravidian majors in the parliamentary elections. The DMK won from here only once, in 2009, with late party chief M Karunanidhi’s elder son MK Alagiri proving his strength. In 2014, late Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa went all out to wrest the constituency from the rival party. However, of the other 14 other elections held here, the Congress has won eight times, the CPM three times and CPI, Janata Party – sending Subramanian Swamy to the Lok Sabha in 1998 - and Tamil Maanila Congress once each.

The AIADMK, which recorded its first win here in 2014 by a margin of nearly two lakh vote, has fielded MBA grad and IT wing worker Raj Satyen in the constituency over sitting MP R Gopalkrishnan. Raj Satyen is the son of Madurai North MLA and Minister VV Rajan Chellappa, who is also the rural district secretary.

The choice to field the MLA’s son was the result of power play between Rajan Chellappa and Minister RB Udayakumar. To keep the peace, AIADMK divided the Madurai party district into three and appointed Udayakumar as Madurai East secretary to pacify him. The AIADMK’s ally DMDK has a following in the constituency – its candidates came third in the last two parliamentary polls –which will benefit it.

Candidate selection did not create as many issues in the DMK alliance. Alagiri, who won in 2009 by a margin of 1.4 lakh votes over the Communist contender, was expelled from the party in 2014. By the time Karunanidhi died in 2018, allegiances of local DMK cadre had been transferred to the leader’s younger son, MK Stalin, who took over as party president. The DMK has given the Madurai constituency to its CPM ally which has fielded Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer Su Venkatesan. The writer will likely benefit from the 22 per cent traditional vote bank of Congress, which is also part of the DMK alliance.

The spoiler to both parties, however, could be TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK. The new party has fielded David Annadurai, son of former AIADMK Speaker K Kalimuthu, as its candidate. Observers believe that the party has a strong base, especially in rural Madurai. It is also believed that the Thevar votes, nurtured by AIADMK, will shift to AMMK. Further, observers are of the view that the party will draw some votes from the 8 per cent of minority communities.

All three candidates have been sweating it out in the Madurai heat, but the pressing concerns of the voters remain– Need for more employment opportunities and a solution to the perennial water problem here.

Over the years several parties have promised to make Madurai an industrial hub. However, not only have such promises failed to materialise, existing industries have also died out. The city was once the nerve centre for handloom, power loom and granite industries all of which have been dying out over the past few years, with GST and demonetisation coming as further blows.

Meanwhile, water scarcity has affected virtually every aspect of life here. The city’s geography is such that it has always been dependent on water from external sources. Now, unchecked development has resulted in its waterbodies being encroached upon. Voters are looking for candidates and parties that will address these pressing issues.

AMMK’s promises

David Annadurai says: I will make rain water harvesting,  a people’s movement. I Will also take efforts to turn the Madurai - Thoothukudi National Highway into an Industrial corridor.

