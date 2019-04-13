Who will do Nyay to 1984 riots and caste violence victims?: PM Modi asks Congress in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM/THENI: Mocking Congress’ proposed NYAY (justice) scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the party had admitted it had not delivered justice. Addressing poll rallies in Tamil Nadu, Modi, while speaking in Theni, listed the ‘injustices’ committed by Congress, including the anti-Sikh riots and the Bhopal gas tragedy. “Every vote to Congress is a vote to higher taxes and lower development,” he alleged in Ramanathapuram.

Assuring a dedicated Ministry of Jal Sakthi for water conservation, Modi said over 1,900 Indian fishermen had been released from abroad due to his government’s efforts. Slamming Congress and DMK, the PM alleged the parties had “insulted our forces by questioning them when they carry out a surgical strike”. Referring to capture of Airforce captain Abhinandan, Modi claimed his release was achieved in record time but Congress had insulted the efforts.

DMK, Congress and Muslim League did not believe in dignity of women, he claimed in Ramnad, pointing to their opposition to the Centre’s effort to ban triple talaq. “In Kerala, Congress, Communists and Muslim League are playing a dangerous game regarding the Sabarimala Temple,” he charged, claiming till BJP was there no one would be able to “destroy our faith and culture”.

Making constituency-specific assurances in Theni and Ramnad, Modi paid tribute to MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, late leaders of ally AIADMK.

Modi qualified and eligible to lead the country: Edappaddi Palaniswami

Emphasising the need for a qualified and eligible leader for the country, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami while campaigning for the AIADMK candidate P Raveendranath Kumar for Theni Lok Sabha constituency at Kanavilakku said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the right candidate, who will do good for the people of the country.

Training guns at DMK-Congress alliance by calling it confusing, chief minister mentioned that in Tamil Nadu, Congress was canvassing votes for the Communist party and vice-versa. However, the alliance party members and leaders are confused because in Kerala, they were in the fray against each other.

Addressing a gathering, chief minister said that if Modi was re-elected as the prime minister, the country would be in safe hands and added that he is the only prime minister who is lauded all over the world. Mentioning the various schemes BJP has brought in during the tenure, Palaniswami said, “Every Indian should be proud of our prime minister for launching schemes for the welfare of all sections of the people, and not to forget the brave activity he launched after Pulwama attack.”

Taking a jibe at DMK, Edappadi K Palaniswami said that DMK leaders have spoken ill about AIADMK in different places, insulting the State with the 2G spectrum scam. Claiming that Tamil Nadu will turn into a desert if Congress President Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister as he has assured in Karnataka about building Mekedatu dam on Cauvery river.

Pointing that Tamil Nadu will be badly affected if Mekedatu dam was erected, he urged the public gathered at the meeting to teach Rahul a lesson through this election.

Mentioning NDA alliance as ‘Dharmam’, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that the Lok Sabha election was like a war between good and evil like in Mahabharata book and by-election was a ‘democratic kurukshetra’.

“After independence, the only prime minister lauded across the world is Narendra Modi. During his regime, there was no scope for a communal clash in the country as he is a man standing for the Minority,” chief minister claimed. Adding that there was no incident of terrorist attack on people, he stated that Modi is the golden path breaking leader of the country and have started many new initiatives to ensure economic prosperity.

Switching to water issues, he said that to find a solution for the issue, steps will be taken to link the Godavari river with the Krishna river. Adding that a bright future awaits for the people of the nation, he assured that the Modi government has decided to implement the scheme at a cost of `60,000 crore.

Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan and many alliance party leaders were present during the meeting.