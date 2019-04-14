 Tamil Nadu’s first solar-powered boat to be deployed at Manimuthar falls

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first, the Tamil Nadu Forest department has procured a state-of-the-art solar-powered boat to boost eco-tourism inside Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) in Tirunelveli. Costing about Rs 60 lakh, the 26-seater boat is currently undergoing field trials at the Manimuthar Dam and will soon be deployed to ferry tourists around the famous Manimuthar waterfalls, located inside the reserve forest of KMTR.

Sharing pictures of the boat trials with Express, senior forest officials said, under Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives (TANII), the department got a grant of Rs 2.25 crore for promoting several eco-tourism activities at KMTR, including introducing solar-powered boats.

“There is a State Innovation Fund under TANII. Our project proposal to introduce solar-powered boats got qualified. Maharashtra police had deployed such a boat last year, which was customised and manufactured by Mahindra Group. So we also approached the company and placed the order,” the official said.

Sources said the department was planning to order a few more boats and extend the services at Karaiyar Dam, situated in Mundanthurai range of Ambasamudram Division in KMTR. The water submersion area is owned by the forest department and was declared as a critical tiger habitat. The dam is maintained by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board. “Earlier, private diesel boats were used for tourism purposes to go to Banatheertham falls from Karaiyar, and it was stopped due to pollution in the dam water. The Karaiyar Dam is used for the hydro-electricity power project,” officials said.

The State Planning Commission had recommended the proposal submitted by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) for implementation in 2018-19 and subsequently, a Government Order was also passed.

Using the approved grant, the forest department has also purchased four country boats made of fibre, which have been handed over and operated by local Kani tribes. “An alternative livelihood has been provided to the tribe people who are taking tourists for coracle rides,” a KMTR official said.