Home States Tamil Nadu

 Tamil Nadu’s first solar-powered boat to be deployed at Manimuthar falls

The Forest department got a grant of Rs 2.25 crore for promoting several eco-tourism activities at the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, including introducing solar-powered boats. 

Published: 14th April 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Solar-powered boat undergoing trials at Manimuthar Dam, Coracle rides by local Kani tribes in KMTR

Solar-powered boat undergoing trials at Manimuthar Dam, Coracle rides by local Kani tribes in KMTR | Express

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first, the Tamil Nadu Forest department has procured a state-of-the-art solar-powered boat to boost eco-tourism inside Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) in Tirunelveli. Costing about Rs 60 lakh, the 26-seater boat is currently undergoing field trials at the Manimuthar Dam and will soon be deployed to ferry tourists around the famous Manimuthar waterfalls, located inside the reserve forest of KMTR. 

Sharing pictures of the boat trials with Express, senior forest officials said, under Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives (TANII), the department got a grant of Rs 2.25 crore for promoting several eco-tourism activities at KMTR, including introducing solar-powered boats. 

“There is a State Innovation Fund under TANII. Our project proposal to introduce solar-powered boats got qualified. Maharashtra police had deployed such a boat last year, which was customised and manufactured by Mahindra Group. So we also approached the company and placed the order,” the official said.

Sources said the department was planning to order a few more boats and extend the services at Karaiyar Dam, situated in Mundanthurai range of Ambasamudram Division in KMTR. The water submersion area is owned by the forest department and was declared as a critical tiger habitat. The dam is maintained by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board.  “Earlier, private diesel boats were used for tourism purposes to go to Banatheertham falls from Karaiyar, and it was stopped due to pollution in the dam water. The Karaiyar Dam is used for the hydro-electricity power project,” officials said.

The State Planning Commission had recommended the proposal submitted by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) for implementation in 2018-19 and subsequently, a Government Order was also passed. 

Using the approved grant, the forest department has also purchased four country boats made of fibre, which have been handed over and operated by local Kani tribes. “An alternative livelihood has been provided to the tribe people who are taking tourists for coracle rides,” a KMTR official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Forest department Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives Tamil Nadu solar powered boat Tamil Nadu Planning Commission Mahindra Marine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp