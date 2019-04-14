Home States Tamil Nadu

2019 LS polls: Seeman and fairy tale promises in Tamil Nadu

Seeman has promised government jobs to all irrespective of their literacy and fishing, farming, sericulture, grazing, etc, would be made into government employment.

Published: 14th April 2019

Seeman, Naam Tamilar katchi, NTK

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman (Photo | EPS)

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Fairy tale promises made by Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman amused the gathering as he assured them that one day he would turn the State into “Heaven on Earth under his rule.” Canvassing for his party candidate V Vinoth at Tiruchy on Thursday, Seeman said, “I will give government jobs to all, irrespective of their literacy. Fishing, farming, sericulture, grazing, etc, would be made into government employment. Some people are asking me where I would get money for this. After the government comes under my control, using intelligence forces, I will unearth all the money stashed in bundles. Then, I will utilize that money to materialize my promises.”

He further said, “Presently, the Tamil Nadu government has around Rs 4 lakh crore in debt. Once I take over the government, I will immediately issue insolvency notice and declare that I cannot pay those debts. After that, I will draw fresh loans and take full responsibility for that.” The audience, majority being youth, responded with whistles and applause.

Seeman narrated his plans. “My government will take Rs 21 lakh acres of agricultural lands of the State in its possession on lease. We will set up several farms and there will also be cattle farms separately. All the workers there will be government staff. All water bodies will be filled with water.” While accepting that many people were mocking his promises, he stated that Tamil Nadu would turn into a ‘heaven on earth under his rule’. The politician’s speeches and promises triggered sarcastic posts and memes on social media.

