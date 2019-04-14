AICTE invites retired staff to mentor tech institutions

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has invited retired faculty members of the IITs, the NITs and engineering colleges to act as mentors and help technical education institutions get accreditation.

This was part of AICTE’s vision of making 50 per cent of technical education programmes accredited by 2022. Presently, just 16 per cent programmes offered by technical educational institutions in India are accredited by National Board of Accreditation.

Highly experienced and superannuated faculty members are required for Margadarshak scheme to take a giant leap in the number of accredited technical institutions and to improve overall quality of education.