All vacancies in government departments will be filled by 2020, says Congress in Tamil Nadu

AICC general secretary  Mukul Wasnik said that 22 lakh posts will be filled if the party comes to power.

Published: 14th April 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Once Congress comes to power in Centre, the vacancies in all the State and Union government departments will be filled with nearly 22 lakh candidates by March 2020, said Mukul Wasnik, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, here on Saturday.

Addressing the media persons, Mukul Wasnik said, “The years 2014 to 2019 will be marked in bold letters in history as the greatest disaster of Modi and his government. During the 2014 election, Modi had made many promises for every section of the society, including farmers, women, and youth. Five years on, the dream merchant (Modi) has now become a bluff-master. All his promises - depositing Rs 15 lakh into the account of every citizen, retrieving black money from offshore, have not been kept.” 

“While a girl (Anita) in Tamil Nadu died due to the imposition of NEET, a minister still says that the exam will persist. He was also never seen consoling the family members of farmers who had committed suicide. When Congress comes to power, NEET will not be imposed on Tamil Nadu, but the State government will decide regarding it,” he added.

Training his guns at Modi, Mukul said that the latter was viewed as the biggest challenge to the Indian constitution. “Before becoming a member of BJP, Modi was a pracharak of RSS. We will do everything so that no one touches the constitution of India.”

I-T raids out of fear of poll loss: TN Congress Committee

NAGERCOIL: Afraid of losing the election, the BJP was conducting raids at the properties of Congress Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency candidate H Vasanthakumar’s relative, alleged TNCC spokesperson Anand Srinivasan on Saturday. His statement came following a raid conducted by the I-Tax sleuths at a hotel room, where AICC functionary Kamaraj had stayed in on Saturday.

According to Kamaraj, four I-T sleuths had entered into his hotel room and scrutinised the room. It is alleged that the I-T department had received a tip-off that money was being distributed to the public. Srinivasan said, “With a summon served, the I-T sleuths, without issuing any notification, had raided Kamaraj’s house too. Since he is the relative of Vasanthakumar, BJP has been conducting raids on his premises to threaten him.”

