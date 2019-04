By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Pollachi police registered a case against a DMK functionary for reportedly violating the election model code of conduct by uploading to social media a video showing a postal vote cast by a government staff.

The video purportedly depicted the beneficiary party as well. Ko Si Mani, a worker of the DMK district fishermen’s wing, was booked based on a complaint from a flying squad official.