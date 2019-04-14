Fire engulfs hectares of forest near Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A major fire laid waste to several hectares of forest near Maruthamalai Hill in Coimbatore on Saturday evening. As many as 40 Rapid Response Teams and Anti-Poaching Watchers were setting up counter-firing, while another team was dousing the blaze using green branches.

The fire broke out at Kalaiyanur and spread to Maruthamalai hill. According to Forest Range Officer of Coimbatore S Suresh, “We are investigating the cause and if the accused is found, they will face up to seven years in jail for setting up the fire.” The official said there was no damage to the wildlife or trees.

Fanned by wind, the fire quickly. However, the devotees to Maruthamalai were not affected, he said. Forest staff expect to bring the fire under control by Saturday night.