Four labourers die of asphyxiation at factory in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur

One of them entered the 20-foot deep tank and got suffocated, the police said.

Published: 14th April 2019 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Four workers, aged around 20, died of asphyxiation while cleaning an effluent tank of a textile factory in nearby Tirupur Sunday, police said.

All the deceased hailed from Assam. One of them entered the 20-foot deep tank and got suffocated, the police said.

Seeing this, the three others got in to help and suffered the same fate resulting in the death of three in the tank, while another died in hospital, they said.

The district revenue and police officials rushed to the spot and held an enquiry which revealed that the tank had not been cleaned for the last four years. A case has been registered against the factory owner, Jayakumar, the police said.

