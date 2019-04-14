Panel told to report on burial site of Chola king in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The High Court Bench here directed the committee formed by State Archaeological department to file report to check if King Rajaraja Chola was buried in Udayallur village in Kumbakonam.

A bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar, who heard the matter, gave direction on a public interest litigation filed by one G Thirumurugan, seeking direction to build a memorial for the Chola king at Udayallur village near Kumbakonam, which is believed to be the burial place of the king.

Earlier, the judges raised question if there was any proof to support the claims of the petitioner that the king was buried in Udayallur. They had directed retired archaeologist C Santhalingam and Kudavayil Balasubramanian to assist the court in the case. Pursuant to the directions, the archaeologists appeared before the court and submitted that there are certain ancient inscriptions indicating that the Chola king might have been buried in Udayallur.

Hearing the same, the judges directed the committee, recently formed by the State, following a previous order to visit the site and file report whether any archaeological remains or burial site of the king was present in the site.

Direction on Sanskrit

The bench also directed the State government to respond to the court about the status of the proposal made by them to the Central government in removing the Sanskrit language as one of the qualification for appointing officials in the department, on April 22.