Promises of AIADMK and allies contradict one another: MK Stalin

TIRUCHY: DMK chief MK Stalin said on Saturday that the AIADMK-led alliance was more of a “business merger” than a political coalition and that the election promises of its various constituent parties were contradicting one another.

“In their manifestos, the AIADMK speaks about NEET exemption and the PMK asks for the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts. The BJP will accept neither,” Stalin said while campaigning for the Congress’ S Thirunavukarasar, who is contesting from Tiruchy parliamentary constituency as part of the DMK alliance.

Speaking about the coalitions, Stalin said those who had protested for rights had come together in the “secular, progressive” alliance led by the DMK. “The assurance of state autonomy is in line with Dravidian ideologies of Anna and Kalaignar. If they were alive today they would have appreciated Rahul Gandhi for the Congress manifesto.”

On the other hand, he said, the AIADMK-led coalition is made up of parties with different ideologies and aspirations.

Stalin also alleged that though Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed to be a farmer and Narendra Modi claimed to have had the background of a humble tea seller, both were apathetic to the plight of the farmers and the poor. “The chief minister and the prime minister say that Rahul Gandhi is from an elite family and doesn’t know or care about the poor. But it is Rahul who actually empathises with the farmers and the poor. It was he who assured a farm loan waiver, a separate budget for farmers, and Rs 72,000 annual aid to the poor,” the opposition leader said.

He also said that because the AIADMK government had no achievement to speak of, leaders of the ruling party were unwelcome in many places where they had gone to canvass votes.