Rahul has promised dam in Karnataka: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

The Chief Minister was campaigning for AIADMK’s Lok Sabha candidate, M Thambi Durai.

Published: 14th April 2019 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KARUR: Stating that Rahul Gandhi had promised in Karnataka that a dam would be built on the Cauvery in Mekedatu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said that if the Congress president became prime minister, Tamil Nadu would become a desert. He also rejected criticism about the AIADMK allying with the BJP, asking whether the DMK was called a communal party when it had joined hands with the saffron party.

“Already Karnataka is refusing to give us water. If Rahul becomes the PM, Tamil Nadu will not get even a single drop of water. Do you want to see the Cauvery gushing with water or as a bone-dry desert? Stalin should clarify Rahul’s statement that the Cauvery Management Board will be dissolved,” Palaniswami said while canvassing votes for the AIADMK’s Lok Sabha candidate, M Thambi Durai.

“The AIADMK MPs are the ones who voiced their stand on the Cauvery water dispute in the Lok Sabha for 23 days. Rahul Gandhi, while speaking in Karnataka, said that if he becomes prime minister, a dam will be built in Mekedatu. If Rahul becomes prime minister, he will turn Tamil Nadu into a desert. And Stalin has been trying to make such a person the PM of our country.” 

