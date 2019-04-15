Home States Tamil Nadu

Chitra Pournami-poll day clash: Tiruvannamalai temple fortified, 7 lakh footfall expected

The temple premises, .girivalam path and the parking lots will be brought under the security blanket from 7 am on April 18 and 4 pm on the following day.

Devotees during Chitra Pournami Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar temple. (File Photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: In view of the Chitra Pournami, coinciding on the polling day on April 18, the police have decided to deploy a separate contingent for security duty in the Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar temple as the footfalls are expected to be around 7 lakh.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Vellore Range, V Vanitha, “A contingent of 1,600 personnel will be deployed for security in the temple and the town ahead of the Chitra Pournami. Two Superintendents of Police (SP) will be leading the force.”

The temple premises, girivalam path and the parking lots will be brought under the security blanket from 7 am on April 18 and 4 pm on the following day, another official said.

Apart from the two SPs, three Additional SPs, 16 DSPs and 30 Inspectors will be part of the contingent.

Tiruvannamalai district SP MR Sibi Chakravarthy will only supervise the security arrangements for the polling day and the temple security will be manned by a separate contingent.

Meanwhile, online booking for the parking lot was thrown open from Sunday. The visitors to the temple can book their lots through tvmpournami.in, Sibi Chakravarthy said.

