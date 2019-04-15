Home States Tamil Nadu

DMDK chief Vijayakanth hits campaign trail in Chennai

Vijaykanth (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMDK chief Vijayakanth, who has been keeping a low profile due to health issues, Monday campaigned here for candidates of the AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

Seated in his campaign van, the yesteryear actor sought votes for his party candidate Azhagapuram R Mohanraj and Sam Paul (PMK) contesting from north and central Chennai Lok Sabha seats respectively.

Vijayakanth made brief remarks and asked the people to vote for the drum symbol of his party and the mango symbol of the PMK a day before the campaign draws to a close. The DMDK chief had returned from USA in February this year after medical treatment and had presided over an event in which his party entered into a poll pact with the ruling AIADMK.

Campaign for the Lok Sabha and bypolls in Tamil Nadu ends on April 16 and the State goes to polls on April 18.

